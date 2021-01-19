Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Kenton

Martha Stanley Adkins, 89, of Kenton, made her heavenly journey on January 17, 2021.

Due to Covid, the service will be private. A graveside service will be held at Fairview McDonald Cemetery, State Route 67W on January 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (please note: Masks are Mandatory). SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the House of Prayer Church, Kenton or to Blanchard Place Assisted Living, Kenton and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

