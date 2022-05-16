Home Obituaries Marvin L. “Lukey” Ford Jr. 

Marvin L. "Lukey" Ford Jr. 

Posted on May 16, 2022
Marvin L.  “Lukey” Ford, Jr., age 81, of Harrod, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:16 PM at his home, surrounded by his family. 

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.     

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with David Holbrook officiating.  Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery at a later date.  

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice Care – Kenton Office, 102 W. Columbus Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

