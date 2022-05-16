Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marvin L. “Lukey” Ford, Jr., age 81, of Harrod, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:16 PM at his home, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice Care – Kenton Office, 102 W. Columbus Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

