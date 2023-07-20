Marvin S. Hilty, age 93, of Columbus, formerly of Orrville and Belle Center, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home in Columbus.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center, from 1 to 4 p.m. or on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Crown Hill Mennonite Church, 9693 Benner Road, Rittman, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, at Crown Hill Mennonite Church, with Pastors Dan Hooley and Thomas Dunn officiating. Burial will take place at the Crown Hill Mennonite Cemetery in Rittman.

Memorials may be made to any of the churches that Marvin attended.

Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

