Mary Bash 62 of Kenton Ohio was taken home to be with her Lord on May 25, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME of Kenton. There will be a graveside service held at Grove Cemetery Kenton, Ohio on Thursday June 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mary to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

