Age, 99

Forest

A graveside service for Mary Belle Schlatter will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Hueston Cemetery, Forest with Pastor Craig Mansfield.

She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson, Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

