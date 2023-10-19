A celebration of life for Mary Beth (Wright) Howard, 59 of Kenton, will be held at the Kenton Eagles on Friday, October 27, 2023 starting at 2:00 P.M. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Detroit Receiving Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Memorial donations in Mary’s honor may be made to the Helping Hands Outreach in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

