Mary C. Hanna

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. Hanna, 82, of Kenton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

