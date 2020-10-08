Mary E. Hochstettler Posted on October 8, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 92Richmond, Texasformerly of Wharton Visitation for Mary E. Hochstettler will be 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. A graveside service will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery by Dennis Livingston. She died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Richmond, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!