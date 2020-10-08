Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 92

Richmond, Texas

formerly of Wharton

Visitation for Mary E. Hochstettler will be 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. A graveside service will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery by Dennis Livingston.

She died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Richmond, Texas.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest.

