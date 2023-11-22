Mary Elizabeth (Cooke) Thomas of Harrod passed away Monday, November 20, 2023, at her home.

Pastor Ted Dennis will begin funeral services at 12:00 pm. Friday, November 24, 2023, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with visitation from 10-12. Interment is in Huntsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in Mary’s memory to Belle Center United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 186, Belle Center, OH 43310.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!