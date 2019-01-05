Home Obituaries Mary Ellen Bloom

Posted on January 5, 2019
0
age 94, Kenton

There will be no services for Mary Ellen Bloom. It was her wish to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center.

