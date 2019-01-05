There will be no services for Mary Ellen Bloom. It was her wish to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center.

