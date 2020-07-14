Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Palmetta, Fla.

A graveside service for Mary Ellen Hanson will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at the Wharton Richland Cemetery by Pastor Dennis Livingston.

She died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial contributions can me made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.shieldsfh.com.

