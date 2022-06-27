Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Celebration of life for Mary Erin (Inman) Burkett, 52 of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. with 1 hour of viewing prior to service on Friday, July 01, 2022 at McGuffey Church of Christ (203 Columbus St., McGuffey, OH 45859) with Rev. David Holbrook officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M and 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M at the church.

Mary Erin (Inman) Burkett passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 25, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital surrounded by her family and “agent”.

