Mary Evelyn Rostorfer

Mary Evelyn Rostorfer, 83, of Rushsylvania, passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Union County in Marysville, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street in Belle Center. Pastor David Moore will officiate a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21st at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview-McDonald Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Hospital Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Rostorfer family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

