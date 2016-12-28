age 75, rural Forest

A memorial service for Mary J. Zigterman will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Blanchard River Church of Christ, 15745 Ohio 81, Dunkirk with Pastor Steve Umphress.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

She died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at her residence.

