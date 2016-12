age 75, rural Forest

A memorial service for Mary J. Zigterman will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Blanchard River Church of Christ by the Rev. Steve Umphress.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service. Following the service there will be a luncheon and time for sharing in the fellowship hall of the church.

She died at her residence on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s Times.

Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest is handling the arrangements.