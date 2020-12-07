Home Obituaries Mary Jane Heacock

Mary Jane Heacock

Posted on December 7, 2020
0
Age, 93
Arlington

Private family services for Mary Jane Heacock will be at a later date at the Dunkirk Cemetery.

She died Sunday morning, Dec. 6, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society.

