Mary Jo “Jodi” Overs Posted on April 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 77Roundhead Services for Mary Jo “Jodi” Overs will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview by Pastor Kenny Van Hoose. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to state Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering. She died Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 at her home. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!