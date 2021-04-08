Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Mary Jo “Jodi” Overs will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview by Pastor Kenny Van Hoose. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Due to state Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free, maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering.

She died Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 at her home.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

