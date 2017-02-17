Home Obituaries Mary Joan Leigh

Posted on February 17, 2017
Mary Joan Leigh
Age, 85
Upper Sandusky

Services for Mary Joan Leigh will be at noon Monday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Pastor Brian Arnold.

Friends may call 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

She died at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2016 at Blanchard Place Assisted Living, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Smith Park, John Stewart UMC, and Blanchard Place Assisted Living in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

