Age, 87

Upper Sandusky

Services for Mary JoAnn Bennett will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Brad McKibbon. Burial will be in the Old Mission Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

She died at 7:53 a.m. on February 21, 2020.

She was born July 9, 1932 to Ralph and Irene (Cramer) Shook of Sycamore and they preceded her in death. She married Edward James Bennett on July 10, 1952 who passed away on April 12, 1976.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Gregory) Kin of Upper Sandusky, Debra (Jerry) Wolf of Carey, Freda (Kenneth) Beamer of Upper Sandusky and Charles (Becky) Bennett of Upper Sandusky;, grandchildren, Charidy (Tom) Murphy, Kyle Beamer, Shera (Courtney Schuyler) Wolf, Kendra Wolf, Lynette (Brian) Harder, Lyndele (David) Walton, Jeremy (Alicia Derr) Wolf, Shay (Natalie Pinion) Wolf, and Lyndsay (Aaron) McDougle. She enjoyed all of her 18 great-grandchildren, Trenton and Hannah Beamer; Lora, Leah, Lila, and Lane Harder; Kinze and Aubre Walton; Bailee, Colton, and Easton Wolf; Graham Wolf; Ayden, Kya, Mya, Lynkin McDougle and Addyson Kin.

Her brother Ralph (Phyllis) Shook survives in Marion

Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, James, June, Robert, Carl, Howard, Donald, Gerald, and Daniel Shook as well as a great-granddaughter, Halli Wolf. .

Mary, or JoAnn as her close friends and family often called her, graduated from Mohawk High School in 1952, then married her “Eddie” on July 10th.

She spent her time raising their children at home until they were in school. After the children were off to school, JoAnn passed her time cleaning for others and gardening.

She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Upper Sandusky.

Upon Eddie’s passing, she went on to work at Guardian Industries until her retirement in 1993. Retirement did not slow JoAnn down.

She loved traveling to new places, watching grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events and extracurricular activities, enjoying meals and happy hour with others, flower gardening, painting, and spending any free time on her front porch with loved ones.

Memorial contributions may be made out to: Trinity United Church of Christ, Hospice of Wyandot County or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Activities Fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.