Age, 88

West Mansfield

A celebration of life for Mary K. (Jones) Shonkwiler will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services. A full obituary was run at an earlier date.