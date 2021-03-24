Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

West Mansfield

A celebration of life for Mary K. (Jones) Shonkwiler will be held at a later date.

She died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Room in Bellefontaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!