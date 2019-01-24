Age, 97

Ada

Services for Mary K. Vermillion will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

She died at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at her son’s residence in Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church, Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

