Mary Kathleen Buroker

Kathy was born May 9, 1945, to Delmas and Margaret Gray in Mt. Victory, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2022, in Navarre Beach, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clark State College Foundation Springfield, Ohio, to the Kathy & Gary Buroker Scholarship Fund.

https://www.clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/donate/

A celebration for her life is being planned later this year in Ohio.

