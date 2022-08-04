Mary Kathleen Buroker Posted on August 4, 2022 0 Kathy was born May 9, 1945, to Delmas and Margaret Gray in Mt. Victory, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2022, in Navarre Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clark State College Foundation Springfield, Ohio, to the Kathy & Gary Buroker Scholarship Fund. https://www.clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/donate/ A celebration for her life is being planned later this year in Ohio. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription