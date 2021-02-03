Mary L. Lightner Hall Posted on February 3, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 77Kenton A private family service for Mary L. Lightner Hall will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!