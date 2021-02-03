Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Kenton

A private family service for Mary L. Lightner Hall will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

She died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!