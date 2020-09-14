Home Obituaries Mary Lou Barnett

Mary Lou Barnett

Posted on September 14, 2020
0
Age, 89
Dunkirk

Services for Mary Lou Barnett will begin at 1 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

She passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, surrounded by loved ones.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunkirk Community Center or the Dunkirk EMTs.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

