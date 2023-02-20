Mary Lou (Kordenbrock) Sweet

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou Sweet, 93 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Father Ed Shikina officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton or the Hardin County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

