Age, 87

Mount Victory

A private family service for Mary Lou Mabrey will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mary to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

