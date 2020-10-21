Mary Louise Kaser-Gould Posted on October 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 91San Jose, Calif.formerly of Kenton A graveside memorial service for Mary Louise Kaser-Gould will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Those attending are asked to social distance and to please wear a face mask. She died on Sept. 23, 2020 and her complete obituary previously appeared in the Times. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Spread the Love - Share this Post!