Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

San Jose, Calif.

formerly of Kenton

A graveside memorial service for Mary Louise Kaser-Gould will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Those attending are asked to social distance and to please wear a face mask.

She died on Sept. 23, 2020 and her complete obituary previously appeared in the Times.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.