Mary Louise Kaser-Gould

Posted on October 21, 2020
0
Age, 91
San Jose, Calif.
formerly of Kenton

A graveside memorial service for Mary Louise Kaser-Gould will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Those attending are asked to social distance and to please wear a face mask.

She died on Sept. 23, 2020 and her complete obituary previously appeared in the Times.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.


