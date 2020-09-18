Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Kenton

Mary Louise Kaser-Gould from Kenton, Ohio, passed in her sleep Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on September 18, 1929, she was about to turn 91. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

A burial will be held at Wolf Creek Cemetery beside her first husband, Arthur Leon Kaser. The committal service will be held at a date to be determined. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates is handling the family arrangements. Per Mary Louise’s request, memorials may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, Serenity Stables, an Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm, 22532 Bowsher Rd., Cridersville, Ohio 45806, and First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton, Ohio 43326.

