Services for Mary Louise Taylor, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 1047 Ohio 235, Ada by the Rev. Karen Rarey. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hanson-Neely Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

She died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

