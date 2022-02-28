Mary Louise Taylor Posted on February 28, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Mary Louise Taylor, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 1047 Ohio 235, Ada by the Rev. Karen Rarey. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hanson-Neely Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada and one hour prior to services Friday at the church. She died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!