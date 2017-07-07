age 94, Kenton

Graveside services for Mary Margaret Johnson will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton by Father Jeffrey Tigyer.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 2:50 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!