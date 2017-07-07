Home Obituaries Mary Margaret Johnson

Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted on July 7, 2017
age 94, Kenton

Graveside services for Mary Margaret Johnson will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton by Father Jeffrey Tigyer.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting with arrangements.

She died at 2:50 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

