A memorial service for Mary R. Brown, 96 will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at Kenton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Private interment will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

She died at her residence on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

She was born Nov. 21, 1927 in Hardin County to the late William Leon and Nina (Kauble) George.

Surviving are her children, Anita Gattshall of Forest, Sue Butler of Forest, Denny Brown of Mt. Blanchard, Jeff (Teresa) Brown of Forest, Rebecca Phelan of Forest, Rob (Debbie) Brown of Forest and Stefan (Leslie) Brown of Crestline.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Brown; a son, Kim Brown; five brothers and two sisters, Jim, Don, Bernard, Paul, Ned, Bonnie and JoAnn.