Mary Rose Brown age 96 of Forest, died at her residence on Dec. 11, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sat. Dec. 23, 2023 at Kenton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 13325 S. Main St. Kenton, OH 43326. Private interment will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses at JW.org. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!