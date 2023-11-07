MaryJoe Roy Myers died on November 6, 2023 at the age of 92.

MaryJoe’s funeral will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to service. Visitation will also be held from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church or Cancer Patient Services. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

