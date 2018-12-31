Services for Marylin E. Roszman will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey by her son, Bill Roszman.

Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.

She died at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

