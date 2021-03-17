Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 46

Bourbonnais, IL

formerly of Kenton

Celebration of life services for Matthew C. Davis will be held at a later date.

He died Friday, March 12, 2021 of cardiac arrest in Bourbonnais, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Tee Program of Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond, Ind., in Matthew’s name are being accepted.

