Age, 79

Kenton

A graveside service for Maurice “Bud” E. Lamb will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Hueston Cemetery in Forest by the Rev. Dennis Livingston.

He died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Tiffin Rehabilitation Center, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hardin or Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.shieldsfh.com.

