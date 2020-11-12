Maxine Decker Posted on November 12, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 94Marionformerly of LaRue Maxine Decker, 94, formerly of LaRue, died Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Heartland of Marion. Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma and Chaplain Ernie Lyons will officiate. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions) Memorial gifts may be made to the Charity of the Donors Choice Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!