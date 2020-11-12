Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 94

Marion

formerly of LaRue

Maxine Decker, 94, formerly of LaRue, died Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at the Heartland of Marion.

Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma and Chaplain Ernie Lyons will officiate.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, (everyone is asked to take covid precautions)

Memorial gifts may be made to the Charity of the Donors Choice

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.





















