Services for Maxine Mae Thomas will be at noon Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Kenton Latham Chapter O.E.S. 364 funeral memorial service will begin the services, followed by the funeral service by Rev. Tomas Pistora. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!