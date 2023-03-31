Maybelle McPherson, 85 of Kenton, passed away at 7:15pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, 211 E. Carrol St, Kenton, Ohio 43326, with Rev. Tina A. Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

