Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Forest

Arrangements for Melba J. Hensel are incomplete at the Schindewolf-Stout- Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

She died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.



Melba J. Hensel, 89, of Forest, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Arrangements are pending at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton.