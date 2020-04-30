Melba Puckett Posted on April 30, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 89Ada Private family services for Melba Puckett, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada with Elder Gregus Smith. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. She died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada. Memorial contributions may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at www.progeriaresearch.org. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!