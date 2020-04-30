Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Ada

Private family services for Melba Puckett, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada with Elder Gregus Smith. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at www.progeriaresearch.org.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

