Age, 46

Bluffton

There will be no services for Melissa R. Bischoff. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 7:11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family requests memorial contributions and/or flowers to be sent to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, 311 E. Lima Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

