age 70, Ada

Memorial services for Melody A. Hadley will begin at noon on Saturday at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, by Pastor Brent Linhart.

Friends may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Family Center, 4073 State Route 309, Ada, Ohio 45810

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 10:04 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Bridge Hospice, Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay.

