Age, 94

Findlay

formerly of Kenton

Services for Melvin L. Seabert Sr. will be at 4 p.m. Friday, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by his son, the Rev. William R. Seabert.

Burial will be held at a later date as it was his wishes to be cremated after the service.

Friends may call from 2:00 until time of services on Friday.

He died at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Birchaven Village in Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Helen Mabrey Shoe Fund or the Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

