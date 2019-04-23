Age, 91

Kenton

Services for Melvin Turner will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastors Steve Walters and Mark Bishop.

Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

He died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Belle Springs Nursing Home, Bellefontaine.

Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society or Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!