Home Obituaries Michael Allen Fay

Michael Allen Fay

Posted on October 28, 2017
0
0
2
Michael Fay
Michael Fay
age 57, Kenton

A celebration of life service for Michael Allen Fay will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church by Randy Manns.

Memorials may be to the Fay family at Quest Federal Credit Union to help the family with funeral expenses.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Cloyd Elwood

    Cloyd E. Elwood

    Services for Cloyd E. Elwood will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Hanson-Neely Fune…
    October 28, 2017
    2 min read

  • Alan Lee Harp

    age 59, Kenton There will be no services for Alan Lee Harp at his request. Price-McElroy F…
    October 28, 2017
    1 min read

  • Ricky L. Hoy

    A graveside service for Ricky L. Hoy will be at noon Monday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest …
    October 28, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply