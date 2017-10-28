A celebration of life service for Michael Allen Fay will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church by Randy Manns.

Memorials may be to the Fay family at Quest Federal Credit Union to help the family with funeral expenses.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

