Michael B. Prichard, age 48, of Dunkirk, passed away at 11:02 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Mike Keckler officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 10:00 to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

