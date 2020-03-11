Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Michael Dee Fleming, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his Louisville home.

He was born in Kenton, Ohio on September 21, 1956, the son of the late Harry R. and Ruth I. (Sloan) Fleming. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gregg, Kim and Chris Fleming and sisters-in-law, Jill Fleming and Sharon Fleming.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jeannie Whitmer of Louisville, KY; a sister, Cheryl (Daren) Fogle of Kenton, OH, a brother, Steve Fleming of Louisville, KY, and a sister-in-law Tammy Fleming of West Mansfield, OH along with several nieces and nephews.

Michael was retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Louisville, KY as a rural carrier and worked for Sam’s Club for many years.

Michael was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and loved to attend horse racing events. He was a giving and caring friend and loved his family beyond measure.

A private graveside service will be held in the Rushsylvania Cemetery, Ohio on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bill Snyder.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a charity of your choice.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Fleming family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com