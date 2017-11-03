Michael E. Hamilton Posted on November 3, 2017 0 0 3 Michael Hamiltonage 62, Rushsylvania Services for Michael E. Hamilton will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine by Pastor Lloyd Ferguson. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com He died Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2017, at his home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription