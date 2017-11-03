Services for Michael E. Hamilton will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine by Pastor Lloyd Ferguson. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

He died Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2017, at his home.

